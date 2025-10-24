Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Grows By 58.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.1%

NXN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

