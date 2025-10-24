Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 4.7%

EXPE stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.