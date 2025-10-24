Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW) Short Interest Update

Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jensen Quality Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jensen Quality Growth ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 3.90% of Jensen Quality Growth ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jensen Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JGRW opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Jensen Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Jensen Quality Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Jensen Quality Growth ETF (JGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of US stocks exhibiting growth and quality characteristics. JGRW was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Jensen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.