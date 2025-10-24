Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW) Short Interest Update

Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jensen Quality Growth ETF stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 3.90% of Jensen Quality Growth ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
JGRW opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Jensen Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
The Jensen Quality Growth ETF (JGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of US stocks exhibiting growth and quality characteristics. JGRW was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Jensen.
