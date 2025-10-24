D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.09 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after acquiring an additional 611,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,033,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $716.39 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $422.38 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.89, a PEG ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

