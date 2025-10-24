Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Affirm Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of AFRM opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Affirm has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.12, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,751,000 after buying an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1,137.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after buying an additional 1,179,016 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

