Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Q3 Earnings

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $86.23 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

