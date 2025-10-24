Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

