Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $190.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

