Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:ANET opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.