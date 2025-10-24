Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.2%

Arista Networks stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.