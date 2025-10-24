Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.62.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.15, for a total transaction of $1,688,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,879.50. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,935 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,282. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $426.21 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $459.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

