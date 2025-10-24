iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.12. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

