Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of DVY opened at $141.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.