Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $141.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

