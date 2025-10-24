Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,858 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF $FAN

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

