Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SHY stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.