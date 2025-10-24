Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,133,000 after buying an additional 1,011,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after buying an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,791,000 after buying an additional 427,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 574,295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,190.88. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546,249 shares of company stock worth $177,987,193 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

