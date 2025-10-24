Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 6,382 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.9% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

