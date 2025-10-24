Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $155.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cornerstone Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 27.1% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $155,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

