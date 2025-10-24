Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cornerstone Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

