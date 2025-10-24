Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

