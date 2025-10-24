Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

USB stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

