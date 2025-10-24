Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$81.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.90.
In other news, Director Sonia Baxendale purchased 1,500 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,050. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
