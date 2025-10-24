Q4 Earnings Forecast for BWB Issued By DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,214,361 shares in the company, valued at $19,441,919.61. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $114,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $123,469.61. This trade represents a 48.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,298 shares of company stock worth $1,508,238. 23.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

