Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOSE Q1 Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
View Our Latest Research Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $13,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 2,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $11,840,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 1,989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,182,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 219,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,712. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.