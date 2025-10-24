FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,765 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,228,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,662,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

