Wedbush Has Negative Forecast for M/I Homes Q1 Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHO. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.23). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 261,381 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125,423 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,694,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
