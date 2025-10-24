iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 617.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 202,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

