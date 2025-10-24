SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 897.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPAB opened at $26.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.