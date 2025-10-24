Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $215.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

