Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $571.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

