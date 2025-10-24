Q2 EPS Estimate for Winnebago Industries Raised by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the RV manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $39.47 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 73,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,941 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -237.29%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

