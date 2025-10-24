LifeWealth Investments LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $118.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

