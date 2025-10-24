DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $232.09 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.20 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

