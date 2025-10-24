Ethic Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.