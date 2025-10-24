Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 219,515 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $15,655,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,710,967.40. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,072 shares of company stock worth $20,427,497. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $70.03 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

