Ethic Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $129.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.