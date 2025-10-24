Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 82,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.