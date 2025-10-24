CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.07 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

