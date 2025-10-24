Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,350 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

