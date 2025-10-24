Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 127 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $237.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

