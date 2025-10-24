Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

DFAE stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

