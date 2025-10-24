Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

