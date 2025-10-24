Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

