iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,247,000 after purchasing an additional 540,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after buying an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $197,545,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

