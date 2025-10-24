LifeWealth Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

LifeWealth Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,597,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $906.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

