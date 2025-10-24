Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

