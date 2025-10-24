Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $661,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,036.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,059.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

