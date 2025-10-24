Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

