Forum Financial Management LP Sells 6,165 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 5.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 15.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Trading Up 11.2%

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

