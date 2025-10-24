Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 420 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of 129.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 447.37%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

